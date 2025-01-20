Saints set in-person interviews for Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver

The Saints’ coaching search is heating up this week.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans has scheduled in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Kafka’s interview is slated for Tuesday while Weaver will be in town to meet with the club on Wednesday.

Both Kafka and Weaver are both former players. Kafka, a QB out of Northwestern, was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft while Weaver, a defensive end out of Notre Dame, was a second-round pick in 2002. Weaver had a much more prolific career, recording 15.5 sacks in 103 career games for the Ravens and Texans. Kafka appeared in just four contests in 2011 for the Eagles.

Weaver just completed his first year as Miami’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he was a defensive assistant for Baltimore from 2021-2023. HE was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020, serving as the club’s defensive line coach from 2016-2019.

Kafka had been with the Chiefs from 2017-2021, advancing from quality control coach to QBs coach for Patrick Mahomes’ first two seasons as a starter. He added passing game coordinator to his title in 2020. He departed the franchise to become New York’s offensive coordinator in 2022, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2024.