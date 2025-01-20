 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_strouddaniels_250121.jpg
Stroud pulling for Daniels after tremendous year
nbc_pft_coachingupdates_250121.jpg
NFL coaching updates: Jaguars, Saints, Cowboys
nbc_pft_ohiostate_250121.jpg
Smith leads Ohio State to National title

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Saints set in-person interviews for Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver

  
Published January 20, 2025 09:51 AM

The Saints’ coaching search is heating up this week.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New Orleans has scheduled in-person interviews with Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and Dolphins defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver.

Kafka’s interview is slated for Tuesday while Weaver will be in town to meet with the club on Wednesday.

Both Kafka and Weaver are both former players. Kafka, a QB out of Northwestern, was selected in the fourth round of the 2010 draft while Weaver, a defensive end out of Notre Dame, was a second-round pick in 2002. Weaver had a much more prolific career, recording 15.5 sacks in 103 career games for the Ravens and Texans. Kafka appeared in just four contests in 2011 for the Eagles.

Weaver just completed his first year as Miami’s defensive coordinator. Before that, he was a defensive assistant for Baltimore from 2021-2023. HE was Houston’s defensive coordinator in 2020, serving as the club’s defensive line coach from 2016-2019.

Kafka had been with the Chiefs from 2017-2021, advancing from quality control coach to QBs coach for Patrick Mahomes’ first two seasons as a starter. He added passing game coordinator to his title in 2020. He departed the franchise to become New York’s offensive coordinator in 2022, adding assistant head coach to his title in 2024.