Saints sign CB Joejuan Williams, waive/injured C Sincere Haynesworth

  
Published August 20, 2024 07:11 PM

The Saints added a cornerback Tuesday with rookie Kool-Aid McKinstry nursing a knee injury. McKinstry is expected to return in time for the season opener, but the Saints need depth at the position to get through the preseason finale.

New Orleans signed cornerback Joejuan Williams and waived center Sincere Haynesworth with an injury designation, the team announced.

Williams, 26, was most recently with the Vikings, who cut him May 14. He had remained a free agent since.

The Patriots drafted Williams in the second round in 2019, and he spent his first three seasons with New England. He played four games with the Bears last season and two with the Vikings.

In his career, Williams has appeared in 42 games with one start and has totaled 46 tackles and 10 pass breakups.