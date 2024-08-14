 Skip navigation
Saints sign TE Mason Fairchild, waive DT Kyler Baugh

  
Published August 14, 2024 05:44 PM

The Saints tweaked their 90-man roster on Wednesday.

The team announced that they have signed tight end Mason Fairchild. Defensive tackle Kyler Baugh was waived in a corresponding move.

It’s the second time that the Saints have signed Fairchild this month. He was signed on August 3 and let go a few days later, but the Saints are still working without Juwan Johnson and Fairchild gives them another body at tight end.

Fairchild was undrafted out of Kansas earlier this year. He had 82 catches for 1,111 yards and 10 touchdowns while playing for the Jayhawks.

Baugh was also an undrafted free agent signing by the Saints. He played 10 snaps in the team’s first preseason game.