Saints think Kool-Aid McKinstry avoided serious injury

Saints first-round pick Kool-Aid McKinstry left Sunday’s game after getting injured on the opening drive and he did not return to the matchup against the 49ers.

Head coach Dennis Allen offered an update on McKinstry’s condition after the game and said that the cornerback hurt his knee before adding that it doesn’t look like it will be an extended absence for the rookie.

“He has a knee injury, I think we avoided anything serious,” Allen said, via Jeremy Trottier of USAToday.com. “Now, what kind of time we are looking at, I really have no idea. But I think we escaped the game, at least on initial report, without any major injuries.”

More clarity about the timeline for McKinstry’s return should come in the near future and he’s got more than two weeks to recover before the season opener against the Panthers.