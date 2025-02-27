Saints to hire Bo Davis as defensive line coach

The Saints are adding another coach from the college ranks to new head coach Kellen Moore’s first staff.

Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that they are going to hire Bo Davis as their defensive line coach. Davis had the same post at LSU during the 2024 season.

Davis was the defensive line coach at Texas for three years before going to Baton Rouge and he had the same job with the Lions from 2018 to 2020. He’s also had multiple stints with Alabama and he’s spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins over the course of his career.

The Saints hired defensive pass game coordinator Terry Joseph from Texas and linebackers coach Peter Sirmon from Cal earlier this week.

