Other PFT Content
Loomis feels Saints ‘can win with’ Carr
nbc_pft_staffordmeeting_250227.jpg
Stafford reportedly met with Brady in Montana
nbc_pft_ramifications_250227.jpg
Potential issues if Brady did meet with Stafford

Other PFT Content

nbc_pftpm_netflixnfl_250218.jpg
Is Netflix’s interest in Sunday afternoon NFL real or hypothetical?
Oklahoma State v Colorado
NFL invites 329 players to Scouting Combine
Russell_Wilson_Pete_Carrol_Cover.jpg
A Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson reunion will be more complicated than it appears
Saints to hire Bo Davis as defensive line coach

  
Published February 27, 2025 08:39 AM

The Saints are adding another coach from the college ranks to new head coach Kellen Moore’s first staff.

Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports that they are going to hire Bo Davis as their defensive line coach. Davis had the same post at LSU during the 2024 season.

Davis was the defensive line coach at Texas for three years before going to Baton Rouge and he had the same job with the Lions from 2018 to 2020. He’s also had multiple stints with Alabama and he’s spent time with the Jaguars and Dolphins over the course of his career.

The Saints hired defensive pass game coordinator Terry Joseph from Texas and linebackers coach Peter Sirmon from Cal earlier this week.