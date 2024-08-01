Saints to induct Jahri Evans into their Ring of Honor

The Saints announced Wednesday they will induct former offensive guard Jahri Evans into the club’s Ring of Honor during a halftime ceremony in the Nov. 17 game against the Browns.

“During his 11-year playing career as a Saint, Jahri Evans established himself as one of the greatest Saints of all-time, and we are thrilled to add him to the Ring of Honor,” Saints owner Gayle Benson said in a statement. “Jahri was a true professional, a student of the game and a phenomenal teammate who led our team and our historic offense with his excellence along the offensive line. The battles that Jahri won up front played a pivotal role in us celebrating some of the most memorable moments in our franchise’s history. We look forward to celebrating his legendary career in November in front of our fans in the Caesars Superdome.”

The Saints made Evans a fourth-round draft pick in 2006 out of Bloomsburg, and he developed into an anchor for one of the most dominant offenses in NFL history during his tenure with the Saints.

Evans started all 169 regular-season games he played and all 10 postseason games at right guard. He was a member of the 2009 Super Bowl XLIV championship team.

He is a five-time All-Pro, a six-time Pro Bowler and a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s 2010’s All-Decade Team.

Evans was a Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist in 2023 and finalist in 2024.

He began his coaching career as an offensive assistant for the Saints in 2023.

“From the moment we drafted Jahri Evans in 2006, he was an immediate contributor and integral part of our football team,” Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis said. “Jahri quickly became a mainstay on our offensive line and was one of the most dominant guards in the National Football League. His contributions throughout the week and on gameday were crucial to our team’s success on offense and as a whole during that time. I have been fortunate to have a chance to be around some Hall of Fame offensive lineman during my NFL front office career and Jahri ranks right in that group. We are extremely proud to have Jahri join the Saints Ring of Honor.”

Evans becomes the eighth member of the team’s Ring of Honor, joining owner Tom Benson (2018), kicker Morten Andersen (2016), linebacker Rickey Jackson (2013), quarterback Archie Manning (2013), linebacker Sam Mills (2021), tackle William Roaf (2013) and defensive end Will Smith (2019).