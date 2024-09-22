 Skip navigation
Saints up 3-0, Erik McCoy questionable to return

  
Published September 22, 2024 01:21 PM

The Saints have an early lead over the Eagles, but they lost a key player on their opening drive on Sunday.

Center Erik McCoy had to go to the locker room after getting hurt on the third play of the game. The Saints announced a short time later that McCoy is questionable to return from a groin injury.

Kicker Blake Grupe capped that drive with a field goal that put the Saints up 3-0. The team has now scored on 17 of their 19 offensive possessions this season.

New Orleans was able to drive the ball inside the 10-yard-line, but Alvin Kamara lost four yards on second down and Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter batted down Derek Carr’s third down pass.

Carr and wide receiver Chris Olave hooked up three times for 36 yards and Kamara ran eight times for 18 yards as the Saints moved down the field.