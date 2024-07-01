Saints will hold two open practices in New Orleans upon return from California

With construction ongoing at their team headquarters in Louisiana, the Saints will primarily hold 2024 training camp in Southern California.

But the team announced on Monday that there will be a pair of open sessions in New Orleans for local fans.

The Saints will practice at Tulane’s Yulman Stadium on Tuesday, Aug. 20 and at the Caesars Superdome on Friday, Aug. 23.

Further information on how fans can attend and times for the practices will be announced at a later date.

New Orleans will hold most of training camp at UC Irvine. The Saints are one of five teams who will be in Southern California this summer, joining the Rams, Chargers, Cowboys, and Raiders. New Orleans will also hold joint practices with the 49ers on Aug. 15 and 16.