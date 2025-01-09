Sam Darnold has full practice despite a quad injury

Sam Darnold popped up on the Vikings’ first practice report of the week.

The team lists him as a full participant Thursday with a quad injury.

It’s the first time Darnold has been on the injury report since Week 11 when he had a right hand injury. He started all 17 games, playing 99 percent of the snaps.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee) was the only Viking who didn’t practice, and running back Aaron Jones Sr. (quad) was limited.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) were full participants. Taimani had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday as he seeks to return from injured reserve.