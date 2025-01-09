 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_240110.jpg
PFT Draft: Wild Card Weekend Show Me Something
nbc_pft_hill_250910V2.jpg
Rosenhaus claims Hill is ‘committed’ to Dolphins
nbc_pft_packerseagles_250110.jpg
Packers must ‘lean heavily’ on Jacobs vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Son_of_Mine_16X9
New Year’s resolution: 99-cent novels on Amazon
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sam Darnold has full practice despite a quad injury

  
Published January 9, 2025 06:57 PM

Sam Darnold popped up on the Vikings’ first practice report of the week.

The team lists him as a full participant Thursday with a quad injury.

It’s the first time Darnold has been on the injury report since Week 11 when he had a right hand injury. He started all 17 games, playing 99 percent of the snaps.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee) was the only Viking who didn’t practice, and running back Aaron Jones Sr. (quad) was limited.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) were full participants. Taimani had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday as he seeks to return from injured reserve.