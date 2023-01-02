 Skip navigation
Top News

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Detroit Tigers v Texas Rangers
Pickups of the Day: Olson’s Opportunity
  • George Bissell
    ,
  • George Bissell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Sam Ehlinger to start for Colts, Matt Ryan will be active as backup on Sunday

  
Published January 2, 2023 08:33 AM
January 2, 2023 09:08 AM
In the wake of the news that the Denver Broncos have reached out to Jim Harbaugh about their head coach vacancy, Mike Florio and Myles Simmons explain why he would be a great fit for the role.

The Colts’ game of musical quarterbacks will result in one more change to the depth chart for Sunday’s season finale.

Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said today that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts on Sunday against the Texans, and Matt Ryan will be active as his backup.

Nick Foles, who started yesterday but was injured during the game, will not play in the season finale.

The Colts-Texans game, between two of the worst teams in the NFL, hardly matters except for draft position. But it could potentially matter a lot to the Colts: If Ehlinger gets hurt and Ryan has to play, a Ryan injury could be devastating to the Colts’ salary cap in 2023, as Ryan needs to be able to pass a physical for the Colts to cut him this offseason, or else an additional $17 million on Ryan’s contract will be owed to him.