Sam Ehlinger to start for Colts, Matt Ryan will be active as backup on Sunday

The Colts’ game of musical quarterbacks will result in one more change to the depth chart for Sunday’s season finale.

Colts head coach Jeff Saturday said today that Sam Ehlinger will start for the Colts on Sunday against the Texans, and Matt Ryan will be active as his backup.

Nick Foles, who started yesterday but was injured during the game, will not play in the season finale.

The Colts-Texans game, between two of the worst teams in the NFL, hardly matters except for draft position. But it could potentially matter a lot to the Colts: If Ehlinger gets hurt and Ryan has to play, a Ryan injury could be devastating to the Colts’ salary cap in 2023, as Ryan needs to be able to pass a physical for the Colts to cut him this offseason, or else an additional $17 million on Ryan’s contract will be owed to him.