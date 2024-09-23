 Skip navigation
Sam LaPorta has a sprained ankle

  
Published September 22, 2024 08:13 PM

Lions head coach Dan Campbell offered an update on tight end Sam LaPorta after Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.

LaPorta was carted off near the end of the first half in Arizona, but he returned to the game in the second half. He limped off again a short time later and the team officially called him questionable to return with an ankle injury.

At his postgame press conference, Campbell said that LaPorta has been diagnosed with a sprained ankle. There weren’t any more details about the severity of the sprain or an idea about when LaPorta might be back on his feet, so it will be something to monitor heading into their Week Four game against the Seahawks.

LaPorta had two catches for 36 yards in the 20-13 win.