Sam LaPorta limited in Thursday’s practice

The Lions went from a walkthrough practice on Wednesday to a normal practice on Thursday and one starter’s participation level dropped in the process.

Tight end Sam LaPorta was estimated to be a full participant in practice Wednesday, but he only got in a limited session on Thursday. LaPorta hurt his knee in Week 18, but he played and caught a touchdown in last Sunday’s win over the Rams.

Linebacker Alex Anzalone (shoulder, ribs) went from limited to full participation and center Frank Ragnow (knee, back, toe, rest) went from not practicing to full participation in the only other changes from the first report of the week.

Wide receiver Kalif Raymond (knee) was out and was the only player on the active roster other than LaPorta who was less than a full participant.