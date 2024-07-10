 Skip navigation
Sam LaPorta: You won’t find someone more consistent than Jared Goff in our building

  
Published July 10, 2024 12:47 PM

Lions tight end Sam LaPorta and quarterback Jared Goff displayed clear chemistry in 2023, with LaPorta setting a record for receptions by a rookie tight end.

With Goff signing a four-year contract extension earlier this offseason, the two are now set to play together for the next several seasons.

In an interview with Jim Rome this week, LaPorta complimented Goff’s steadiness day in and day out.

“I say this about Jared frequently, but he’s the same person every day,” LaPorta said. “You’re not going to find someone more consistent than Jared Goff in our building. And for him to be leading the team, you need to have consistency. You’re going to have good and bad days in the NFL — it’s just the nature of the game and how competitive this league is. But, he shows up every day, he works, and he sets the example and he sets the tone in the building.

“To be able to follow him and the example he sets for this organization, it just trickles on down from there — really amazing. And I’m so happy for him and his extension and his security here in Detroit for another couple of years.”

With Goff as his quarterback, LaPorta caught 86 passes for 889 yards with 10 touchdowns in his first season out of Iowa — finishing No. 3 in AP offensive rookie of the year voting. Goff completed 67.3 percent of his throws for 4,575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 2023.