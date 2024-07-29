Samson Ebukam tore his Achilles at Colts camp

Veteran defensive end Samson Ebukam won’t be part of the Colts’ plans for a while.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Ebukam tore his Achilles during Sunday’s practice. Ebukam will likely miss the entire 2024 season as a result.

Ebukam signed a three-year deal with the Colts in 2023 and started every game last season. He had 57 tackles, 9.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles.

The 9.5 sacks were a career high for Ebukam, who played four years for the Rams and two years for the 49ers before coming to Indianapolis.

Kwity Paye, first-round pick Laiatu Latu, Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquan Lewis, Genard Avery, and Titus Leo remain on hand at defensive end for the Colts.