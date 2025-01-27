Saquon Barkley: I came to Eagles to be a part of games like this

The Commanders opened Sunday’s NFC Championship Game with an 18-play drive that staked them to a 3-0 lead, but the Eagles only needed one play to answer.

Saquon Barkley sprinted for a 60-yard touchdown on their first offensive snap and the Eagles would lose that lead on their way to a 55-23 win. Barkley scored twice more while running for 115 yards in a performance that continued his stellar first season in Philadelphia.

After the game, Barkley was asked in the team’s locker room if he envisioned having this kind of success right off the bat with the Eagles.

“Of course, that’s why I came here,” Barkley said. “That was one of the first conversations I had with [General Manager Howie Roseman]. That was the conversation I had with my family. I came to Philly to be a part of games like this. Nothing better than a game when you can advance to the Super Bowl, so I’m super excited about that.”

Barkley has run for 2,447 yards and scored 20 total touchdowns since joining the Eagles. If he can end the year by helping the team win the Lombardi Trophy, the Eagles’ move to sign him will be hard to beat in terms of return on free agent investment.