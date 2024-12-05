 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley is the NFC offensive player of the month

  
Published December 5, 2024 12:06 PM

Eagles running back Saquon Barkley was the NFC’s Mr. November.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Barkley has been named the conference’s offensive player of the month. It’s the first time that Barkley has won that award and he was also the NFC offensive player of the month twice in November.

Barkley ran for 626 yards and caught 10 passes for 151 yards while scoring six times in the Eagles’ four games. Barkley’s biggest day came against the Rams in Week 12 when he ran for 255 yards and picked up 47 receiving yards in a 37-20 rout.

That win was part of a 4-0 month for the Eagles and they’ve won eight straight overall. Barkley’s been a big part of that, which is why there may be more awards coming his way before the 2024 season is put to bed.