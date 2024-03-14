Saquon Barkley regrets how he handled his departure on social media

Running back Saquon Barkley was all smiles after pulling on a black hoodie with the Eagles logo, much to Giants fans’ chagrin. After six seasons with the Giants, Barkley is now with the enemy.

He signed a three-year, $37.5 million deal with the Eagles after 18 months of negotiations with the Giants failed to deliver a long-term deal.

Barkley’s only regret is the way he left, announcing his departure by posting two Eagle emojis on social media.

“The Giants fans that were hurt by me leaving, I got nothing but love and respect for all those guys and all those ladies,” Barkley said, via Ryan Dunleavy of The New York Post. “For the last six years, they’ve been great to me and my family, created so many memories.

“I don’t think I really handled it the right way on social media. I think I could’ve gave a proper goodbye. Once I announced, things kind of got hectic. I’m forever grateful for Giants fans, but unfortunately the NFL is a business. I was fortunate to come to a place I know I can compete and I can win and I can stay close to home.”