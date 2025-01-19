 Skip navigation
PFTPMJohnsonBears.jpg
Bears reportedly finalizing hire of Johnson as HC
nbc_pft_eaglesramsv2_250120.jpg
How Eagles, Barkley overpowered Rams in win
nbc_pft_commandsvlions_250120.jpg
Inside Commanders ‘shocking’ upset win vs. Lions

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Saquon Barkley runs for 62-yard touchdown, Eagles lead 13-7

  
January 19, 2025

The one thing the Rams knew they couldn’t do against the Eagles was give up long touchdowns to running back Saquon Barkley.

But it just happened late in the first quarter.

Barkley took a handoff 62 yards to the house, giving Philadelphia a 13-7 lead with 1:07 left in the opening period.

That capped a short three-play, 83-yard drive.

Barkley had touchdown runs of 70 and 72 yards in the Week 12 meeting between the two teams.

He now has four carries for 71 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup.

On the injury front, Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Additionally, Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske is questionable to return with a knee injury.