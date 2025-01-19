Saquon Barkley runs for 62-yard touchdown, Eagles lead 13-7

The one thing the Rams knew they couldn’t do against the Eagles was give up long touchdowns to running back Saquon Barkley.

But it just happened late in the first quarter.

Barkley took a handoff 62 yards to the house, giving Philadelphia a 13-7 lead with 1:07 left in the opening period.

That capped a short three-play, 83-yard drive.

Barkley had touchdown runs of 70 and 72 yards in the Week 12 meeting between the two teams.

He now has four carries for 71 yards with a touchdown in Sunday’s divisional-round matchup.

On the injury front, Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell is questionable to return with a shoulder injury.

Additionally, Rams defensive lineman Braden Fiske is questionable to return with a knee injury.