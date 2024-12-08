Saquon Barkley sets Eagles single-season rushing record

It took Eagles running back Saquon Barkley less than 13 full games to set the franchise’s single-season rushing record.

Barkley opened the day in third place, but moved past Wilbert Montgomery into second place in the first half and he leapfrogged LeSean McCoy in the fourth quarter. Barkley became the record holder on a nine-yard run that pushed him past McCoy’s record of 1,607 rushing yards.

Barkley was also on pace for the NFL’s single-season rushing record when Sunday’s game in Philadelphia got underway. He remains on that pace with 124 yards so far on Sunday.

The Eagles lead the Panthers 22-16 with just over three minutes left to play.