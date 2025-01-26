 Skip navigation
Saquon Barkley takes first carry for 60-yard touchdown, Eagles lead 7-3

  
Published January 26, 2025 03:26 PM

The first two possessions of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game have been a study in contrasts.

It took Washington 18 plays to score three points.

Philadelphia needed just one to score seven.

Running back Saquon Barkley has done it again, taking the Eagles’ first play from scrimmage for a 60-yard touchdown run, giving Philadelphia a 7-3 lead.

Kick returner Will Shipley had set up Philadelphia’s possession well by taking the kickoff 35 yards to the home team’s 40-yard line.

Barkley didn’t need much space from there, as he broke a few tackles on the way down to the end zone.

Barkley now has rushed for three touchdowns of at least 60 yards in his last two postseason games.