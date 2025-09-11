Sauce Gardner added to Jets injury report as a limited participant

The Jets added a couple of players to their injury report on Thursday, including cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner was a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Bills will be updated on Friday and his absence would be a blow for a Jets defense that struggled against the Steelers last weekend.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was the other addition and he did not participate in practice at all. Reynolds has a hamstring injury.

Kick returner Kene Nwangnu (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) also missed practice.

Tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) moved up to limited practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Cornerback Michael Carter (shoulder) remained in the limited category while linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (calf) and offensive lineman Chuks Okarafor (hand) were full participants.