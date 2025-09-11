 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_250911.jpg
Week 2 best bets: Bengals on upset watch vs. Jags
nbc_csu_tbvshou_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Buccaneers vs. Texans
nbc_csu_atlvsmin_250911.jpg
NFL Week 2 preview: Falcons vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Sauce Gardner added to Jets injury report as a limited participant

  
Published September 11, 2025 04:59 PM

The Jets added a couple of players to their injury report on Thursday, including cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Gardner was a limited participant in practice due to a groin injury. His status for Sunday’s game against the Bills will be updated on Friday and his absence would be a blow for a Jets defense that struggled against the Steelers last weekend.

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds was the other addition and he did not participate in practice at all. Reynolds has a hamstring injury.

Kick returner Kene Nwangnu (hamstring) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) also missed practice.

Tight end Mason Taylor (ankle) moved up to limited practice after sitting out on Wednesday. Cornerback Michael Carter (shoulder) remained in the limited category while linebacker Marcelino McCrary-Ball (calf) and offensive lineman Chuks Okarafor (hand) were full participants.