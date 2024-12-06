Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall doubtful for Jets; C.J. Mosley to IR

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is planning to play out the string for the Jets, but they are set to be without a handful of other leading names from their roster against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Friday that running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner will both be listed as doubtful to be in the lineup in Miami. Hall is dealing with a knee injury and Gardner has a hamstring injury.

Neither player has participated in practice this week. Linebacker C.J. Mosley went from full practice participation on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and Ulbrich said he won’t be playing on Sunday.

Mosley probably won’t be playing in any of the team’s other remaining games either. Ulbrich said the veteran will go on injured reserve due to the neck injury that has kept him out since the middle of October.