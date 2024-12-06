 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_seahawkscards_241206.jpg
Cardinals 'desperately' need to win vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_falconsvikings_241206.jpg
What to expect from Cousins in return to Minnesota
nbc_pft_cowboysplayoff_241206.jpg
Inside Cowboys' chances of reaching the playoffs

Other PFT Content

NFL: Super Bowl LVII-NFLPA Press Conference
George Atallah leaves NFLPA after 15 years
Netflix Ahead Of Earnings Figures
NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
NFL: SEP 14 Vikings at Eagles
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Sauce Gardner, Breece Hall doubtful for Jets; C.J. Mosley to IR

  
Published December 6, 2024 01:59 PM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is planning to play out the string for the Jets, but they are set to be without a handful of other leading names from their roster against the Dolphins on Sunday.

Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich told reporters on Friday that running back Breece Hall and cornerback Sauce Gardner will both be listed as doubtful to be in the lineup in Miami. Hall is dealing with a knee injury and Gardner has a hamstring injury.

Neither player has participated in practice this week. Linebacker C.J. Mosley went from full practice participation on Wednesday to out of practice on Thursday and Ulbrich said he won’t be playing on Sunday.

Mosley probably won’t be playing in any of the team’s other remaining games either. Ulbrich said the veteran will go on injured reserve due to the neck injury that has kept him out since the middle of October.