Scott Hanson announces he will continue to host NFL RedZone

Scott Hanson, the longtime host of NFL’s RedZone Channel, has confirmed that he will be back in 2025.

Hanson, whose old contract with NFL Media expired after the 2024 season, announced today that he has agreed to return this year.

In a social media post noting that the first Sunday of the NFL season is 100 days away, Hanson added, “for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!”

Hanson has long used the catchphrase, “Seven hours of commercial-free football,” as RedZone is kicking off, but last season he issued an apology when NFL Media made that statement untrue by selling commercials during one RedZone broadcast. The NFL has not said whether any commercials will air on RedZone in 2025.

Hanson will also continue to host Peacock’s Gold Zone coverage during the Olympics. Much like RedZone, Gold Zone goes live to the biggest events at any given time during the Olympics. Gold Zone gained much acclaim during the 2024 Summer Olympics and will be back in February for the 2026 Winter Olympics.