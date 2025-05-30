 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_flagfootball_250530.jpg
Could flag football athletes play vs. NFL’s best?
nbc_pft_june1_250530.jpg
What makes June 1 critical date on NFL calendar
nbc_pft_justinfields_250530.jpg
Jets could ‘unlock’ something in Fields

Other PFT Content

DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Scott Hanson announces he will continue to host NFL RedZone

  
Published May 30, 2025 03:47 PM

Scott Hanson, the longtime host of NFL’s RedZone Channel, has confirmed that he will be back in 2025.

Hanson, whose old contract with NFL Media expired after the 2024 season, announced today that he has agreed to return this year.

In a social media post noting that the first Sunday of the NFL season is 100 days away, Hanson added, “for those wondering: Yes, I *will* be there. We have A LOT of Touchdowns to watch together!”

Hanson has long used the catchphrase, “Seven hours of commercial-free football,” as RedZone is kicking off, but last season he issued an apology when NFL Media made that statement untrue by selling commercials during one RedZone broadcast. The NFL has not said whether any commercials will air on RedZone in 2025.

Hanson will also continue to host Peacock’s Gold Zone coverage during the Olympics. Much like RedZone, Gold Zone goes live to the biggest events at any given time during the Olympics. Gold Zone gained much acclaim during the 2024 Summer Olympics and will be back in February for the 2026 Winter Olympics.