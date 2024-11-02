Seahawks activate George Fant from injured reserve

The Seahawks will have veteran tackle George Fant available against the Rams on Sunday.

Fant was activated off of injured reserve on Saturday. Fant opened the season as the right tackle for Seattle, but hurt his knee during the season opener.

Rookie Michael Jerrell has been starting at right tackle, but it’s unclear if the Seahawks will stick with him or turn back to Fant for their NFC West matchup.

The Seahawks placed defensive tackle Cameron Young on injured reserve in a corresponding move. Young is dealing with a knee injury.

Cornerback Josh Jobe and wide receiver Cody White were elevated from the practice squad. They’ll revert back after the game, which is previewed right here along with the rest of Sunday’s action.