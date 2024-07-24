 Skip navigation
Seahawks activate Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson, sign two players

  
Published July 24, 2024 07:54 AM

Linebackers Jerome Baker and Tyrel Dodson are ready to get on the field with the Seahawks.

The two players were placed on the physically unable to perform list by the team last week, but the Seahawks announced that they have been activated on Wednesday. Both players signed with the team as free agents this offseason, so they are now set for their first training camp work since coming to Seattle.

Cornerback Lance Boykin was activated by the Seahawks as well. The three activations mean five of the 12 players the Seahawks put on injury lists have already been cleared to return.

The Seahawks also added a pair of players to the 90-man roster. They signed former UFL receiver Marcus Simms and undrafted rookie tackle Jalen Sundell.