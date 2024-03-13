Seahawks agree to terms with OL Nick Harris

The Seahawks are bringing Nick Harris back to the Pacific Northwest.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Seattle has agreed to terms with Harris on a one-year deal. The offensive lineman is set to make $2.51 million with a maximum value of $3.26 million if all incentives are hit.

Harris, 25, was a Browns fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft. He appeared in 40 games for the franchise with four starts. After missing the entire 2022 season due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason, Harris played all 17 games for Cleveland in 2023. He was on the field for 25 percent of the offensive snaps, with the Browns occasionally using Harris as a fullback in running situations.

Harris played his college ball at Washington, giving him familiarity with Seattle. Now he’ll play as a pro in the same city.