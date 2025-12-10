 Skip navigation
Seahawks announce RBs coach Kennedy Polamalu is taking a leave of absence

  
Published December 10, 2025 01:21 PM

At least for now, one of Seattle’s position coaches will not remain in his role.

The Seahawks announced on Wednesday that running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu is taking a leave of absence for personal reasons.

Run game specialist/assistant offensive line coach Justin Outten and offensive assistant Michael Byrne will assume Polamalu’s duties.

Polamalu joined Seattle’s staff in 2024 when Mike McDaniel took over as the team’s head coach. A longtime college and pro assistant, Polamalu was with the Vikings as running backs coach from 2017-2021 before serving in the same position with the Raiders from 2021-2023.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Polamalu is stepping away from coaching for the time being and may perform other duties for the team.