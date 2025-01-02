Seahawks-Bears TNF stinker still drew 11.04 million

After each Thursday night game of the year, Amazon usually sends out an email with the audience numbers. After the final Thursday night game of the year — a 6-3 stinker between the Seahawks and Bears — no press release was sent.

That created the impression the numbers reflected the quality of the game. However, given how bad the game was, the ratings weren’t.

Via SportsMediaWatch.com, 11.04 million tuned in for the Week 17 contest. That beat the 2023 game between the Jets and Browns by seven percent, and the 2022 game between the Cowboys and Titans by 13 percent.

It was still the second lowest audience of the year for TNF, ahead of only Broncos-Saints in October.

Prime Video will televise one of the wild-card games. The goal will surely be to beat the streaming records set by Ravens-Texans (24.3 million) and Chiefs-Steelers (24.1 million) by the Netflix games on Christmas Day.

Ultimately, it comes down to the quality of the matchup. The better the game that the NFL gives to Prime Video, the more likely a new high-water mark will be established.