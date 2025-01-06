Seahawks beat Rams 30-25, making Los Angeles NFC’s No. 4 seed

The Rams will be at home next weekend but they’ll need to wait until later tonight to find out their opponent on wild card weekend.

Seattle defeated Los Angeles 30-25 on Sunday to end the regular season. With that loss, the Rams finish the year 10-7 and are the NFC’s No. 4 seed. They will take on the loser of Sunday night’s matchup between Detroit and Minnesota, who will be the No. 5 seed.

As they’ve done several times under head coach Sean McVay, the Rams rested their starters for the last game of the season with the division title locked up and a bye not at stake.

Though the game did not have postseason implications for Seattle, it did have financial consequences for players like quarterback Geno Smith. He earned an additional $6 million by hitting his incentives for passing yards, completion percentage, and helping the club get to 10 wins.

Smith, however, may not be healthy, as he was clearly in pain during the fourth quarter before being checked out on the sideline and in the medical tent.

He finished the game 20-of-27 for 223 yards with four touchdowns and no picks.

Jimmy Garoppolo nearly brought the Rams down the field for a win late in the fourth quarter, but his pass to Jordan Whittington on fourth-and-3 was low and incomplete in the red zone.

Garoppolo ended the game 27-of-41 for 334 yards with two TDs and one interception.

Ronnie Rivers took the bulk of the carries with Blake Corum suffering a forearm injury. Whittington led with 86 yards on three catches.

Seattle ends its first season under head coach Mike Macdonald 10-7.