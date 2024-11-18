Seahawks celebrate “long overdue” win over 49ers

In the days leading up to Sunday’s game against the 49ers, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said it was a game his team needed to win “if we want to be that type of team we say we are.”

The Seahawks came into the game with six straight losses against the Niners and were staring at another one when they took possession of the ball at their own 20-yard-line with just over two minutes left to play. Smith did his best to make sure that the result was different this time.

Smith completed seven passes and had a 16-yard scramble to get the Seahawks to the 13-yard-line with less than 20 seconds to play. Smith used his feet to pick up those final yards and his touchdown made the Seahawks 20-17 winners in a game that cornerback Devon Witherspoon said was “long overdue.”

“The way that we came out and fought, collectively as a unit, as a team, it just spoke to our urgency,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “The way we practiced all week, I knew we were going to come out and play well. We won the game. We know how much was at stake, we’re trying to turn our season around. We had a bye week, and we’ve got eight games ahead of us to put ourselves in the position that we want to be in. This is just a step in the right direction for us, so I was very ecstatic and happy for that.”

The Cardinals lead the NFC West with a 6-4 record and the other three teams are 5-5, so it’s shaping up to be quite a stretch run in the NFC West. Having a resilient quarterback and team should serve the Seahawks well in their bid to outlast their rivals.