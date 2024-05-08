 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
nbc_csu_49ersquestions_240508.jpg
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bearsquestions_240508.jpg
Can the Bears get off to a fast start in 2024?
nbc_csu_49ersquestions_240508.jpg
Shanahan ‘has final say’ over 49ers roster
nbc_csu_cowboysquestions_240508__509159.jpg
Will Zeke start for the Cowboys at running back?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks cut QB Chevan Cordeiro

  
Published May 8, 2024 04:44 PM

The Seahawks waived quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, the team announced Wednesday.

Cordeiro, an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State, was one of 16 undrafted free agents signed by the Seahawks before last weekend’s rookie minicamp. Two other quarterbacks, Taulia Tagovailoa and Kory Curtis, participated in the rookie minicamp as tryout players.

Cordeiro’s departure leaves Geno Smith and Sam Howell as the only quarterbacks on the roster.

Cordeiro played at Hawaii four seasons before transferring to San Jose State in 2022. He threw for 12,191 career yards with 88 touchdowns and 32 interceptions.