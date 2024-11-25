 Skip navigation
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers' defense
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR 'by a whisker'
Seahawks' defense impresses vs. Cardinals

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Lamar, Ravens will face test vs. Chargers' defense
Give Me The Headline: KC beats CAR 'by a whisker'
Seahawks' defense impresses vs. Cardinals

NFL is standing by Netflix; it has 150 million reasons to do so
Happy 80th, Al Michaels
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Seahawks "didn't blink" after power outage disrupted their week

  
Published November 25, 2024 07:11 AM

The Seahawks had an unusual week leading into Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, but they didn’t look unprepared when they hit the field in Seattle on Sunday.

A major storm knocked out the power to the team’s practice facility for several days and created other issues around the region, but the Seahawks were able to dial in for an outstanding defensive effort. They sacked Kyler Murray five times and safety Coby Bryant returned an interception 69 yards for a touchdown in a 16-6 win that moved the Seahawks into first place in the NFC West.

The trying conditions came after the Seahawks had lost their last four home games and head coach Mike Macdonald said his team “didn’t blink” in the face of anything on Sunday. Quarterback Geno Smith credited the team’s fans with lifting them to a winning performance.

“It was huge,” Smith said, via the team’s website. “I know our city was hurting for a couple days without power. That’s funny, because they were electric today. I felt like they really brought the juice for us. We wanted to repay our fans. We always want them to be excited and happy for our team. The more we win, the more that builds, so we’ve got to keep this thing going.”

The Seahawks will be on the road to face the Jets and Cardinals the next two weeks. If they can handle that business as well as they handled Sunday’s, they’ll be getting a hero’s welcome once they’re back at Lumen Field.