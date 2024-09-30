Seahawks elevate LB Tyus Bowser, DT Quinton Bohanna for Week 4

The Seahawks have elevated a pair of defensive players for Monday’s game against the Lions.

Linebacker Tyus Bowser and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna are now on the active roster for the Week 5 matchup.

Bowser was also elevated for last week’s game and was on the field for 12 defensive snaps. He has 19.5 sacks in 90 career games.

Bohanna will be making his Seattle debut. He has appeared in 33 games with 13 starts since Dallas selected him in the sixth round of the 2021 draft.

Seattle and Detroit are set for an 8:15 p.m. ET kickoff on Monday night.