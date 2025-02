The Seahawks have their new quarterbacks coach.

Andrew Janocko has been hired in Seattle, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Janocko has previously been quarterbacks coach in New Orleans, Minnesota and Chicago and has worked with new Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Janocko was a backup quarterback in college at Pitt and got his start in coaching under Greg Schiano, first at Rutgers and then in Tampa Bay.