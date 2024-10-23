 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
nbc_pft_saquon_241023.jpg
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_dkmvp_241023__775667.jpg
Goff has earned a spot in the MVP conversation
nbc_csu_49erschiefs_241023.jpg
Breaking down how Chiefs stifled the 49ers offense
nbc_pft_saquon_241023.jpg
Barkley showcased team-first mentality in Week 7

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks open practice window for Abraham Lucas, George Fant

  
Published October 23, 2024 01:56 PM

Help is on the way for Seattle’s offensive line.

The team has designated offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant to return to practice on Wednesday.

Lucas, 25, played only six games last season due to a knee injury. He had surgery in January to correct it and has been on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Mike Macdonald noted earlier this week that Lucas will likely need some time in his 21-day practice window before he plays.

“When he does come back, there’s a process to get him ready to play, so even if he did start to practice, I think you’re looking at a good chunk of practice time to get him ready to go play a game,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

A third-round pick in 2022, Lucas started 16 games for Seattle as a rookie.

Fant suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and is on injured reserve.

Additionally, Seattle has signed cornerback Damarion Williams to its practice squad.