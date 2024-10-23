Seahawks open practice window for Abraham Lucas, George Fant

Help is on the way for Seattle’s offensive line.

The team has designated offensive tackles Abraham Lucas and George Fant to return to practice on Wednesday.

Lucas, 25, played only six games last season due to a knee injury. He had surgery in January to correct it and has been on the physically unable to perform list. Head coach Mike Macdonald noted earlier this week that Lucas will likely need some time in his 21-day practice window before he plays.

“When he does come back, there’s a process to get him ready to play, so even if he did start to practice, I think you’re looking at a good chunk of practice time to get him ready to go play a game,” Macdonald said, via John Boyle of the team’s website.

A third-round pick in 2022, Lucas started 16 games for Seattle as a rookie.

Fant suffered a knee injury in Week 1 and is on injured reserve.

Additionally, Seattle has signed cornerback Damarion Williams to its practice squad.