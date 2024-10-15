 Skip navigation
Seahawks place CB Artie Burns on injured reserve

  
Published October 15, 2024 03:32 PM

The Seahawks placed cornerback Artie Burns on injured reserve Tuesday, the team announced.

Burns left the Week 6 game with a toe injury.

Burns, a ninth-year veteran who first signed with Seattle in 2022, started this season on the practice squad. He initially injured his toe before the season opener.

With cornerback Riq Woolen out last week, Burns was signed to the active roster and served as Seattle’s nickel corner in Thursday’s loss to the 49ers. He reinjured his toe after 14 plays.

The move gives the Seahawks an open spot on their 53-player roster for when the trade with Jacksonville for defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris becomes official. The teams agreed to the trade Monday.