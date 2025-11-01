Seahawks put S Julian Love on IR, sign Jerrick Reed to active roster

The Seahawks have been without safety Julian Love for the last four games and he will miss the next four as well.

Love was placed on injured reserve in one of several roster moves the Seahawks made ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Commanders. Love aggravated a hamstring injury in practice this week.

Safety Jerrick Reed was signed to the active roster from the practice squad to help fill in for Love. Reed was elevated for the last three games and had to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to play on Sunday.

The Seahawks also activated fullback Robbie Ouzts from injured reserve and placed tight end Eric Saubert on injured reserve. Wide receivers Cody White and Ricky White were elevated from the practice squad to provide depth with Cooper Kupp questionable and two other wideouts ruled out.