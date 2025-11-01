 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ravensfined_251031.jpg
Ravens fined for violating injury report policy
nbc_pft_chrisgrier_251031.jpg
Dolphins, GM Grier mutually part ways
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251031.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 9

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
NFL sends multiple memos to teams regarding its gambling policy
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Marvin Harrison Jr. is cleared to return from concussion
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks put S Julian Love on IR, sign Jerrick Reed to active roster

  
Published November 1, 2025 06:22 PM

The Seahawks have been without safety Julian Love for the last four games and he will miss the next four as well.

Love was placed on injured reserve in one of several roster moves the Seahawks made ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Commanders. Love aggravated a hamstring injury in practice this week.

Safety Jerrick Reed was signed to the active roster from the practice squad to help fill in for Love. Reed was elevated for the last three games and had to be signed to the 53-man roster in order to play on Sunday.

The Seahawks also activated fullback Robbie Ouzts from injured reserve and placed tight end Eric Saubert on injured reserve. Wide receivers Cody White and Ricky White were elevated from the practice squad to provide depth with Cooper Kupp questionable and two other wideouts ruled out.