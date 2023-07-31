Seahawks RBs Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet out with injuries

The top two running backs on the Seahawks’ depth chart are currently out of practice with injuries.

Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III has a groin injury, and rookie second-round pick Zach Charbonnet missed has a shoulder injury.

Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said that with groin injuries to running backs, the team likes to be cautious, so Walker could be out a few weeks.

“He doesn’t feel bad. It’s not a terrible injury or anything like that. We just don’t want to aggravate it now and make it something that lingers through camp,” Carroll said, via ESPN.

As for Charbonnet, Carroll said the team isn’t sure how he hurt his shoulder and will need time to determine how long he’ll miss.

“It just kind of crept up on him, really,” Carroll said. “He didn’t get hit or anything like that. Just all the sudden, he started to feel something, so we’re just checking him out and being really cautious right now.”

Walker is coming off a rookie season in which he had 228 carries for 1,050 yards and nine touchdowns, finishing second in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting. He and Charbonnet are expected to be the 1-2 punch at running back this year, but with both of them down backups DeeJay Dallas and Kenny McIntosh will get plenty of work.