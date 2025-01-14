 Skip navigation
Seahawks request interview with Vikings assistant OC Grant Udinski

  
Published January 14, 2025 05:34 PM

A member of Kevin O’Connell’s staff in Minnesota could be in the mix to become the next Seahawks offensive coordinator.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Seahawks have requested an interview with Vikings assistant offensive coordinator/assistant quarterbacks coach Grant Udinski. The Seahawks dismissed Ryan Grubb after the end of the regular season.

Udinski has been on O’Connell’s staff for the last three seasons and has worked with the team’s quarterbacks for the last two seasons. He was a coaching assistant for the Panthers for two seasons before making the move to Minnesota.

Klint Kubiak, Hank Fraley, and Thomas Brown have also been mentioned as coaches of interest to the Seahawks as they make their second offensive coordinator change in as many years.