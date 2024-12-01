 Skip navigation
Seahawks scrap way to 26-21 fourth quarter lead

  
Published December 1, 2024 03:53 PM

The Seahawks may not have punter Michael Dickson available to punt for the rest of Sunday’s game and that impacted their decision-making on a fourth down in the fourth quarter.

Dickson was called questionable to return with a back injury.

Seattle lined up to go for it on fourth-and-6 from their 33-yard-line, but didn’t have to run a play because the Jets got caught with 12 players on the field. They went for it on fourth-and-1 and Jets rookie cornerback Qwan’tez Stiggers was flagged for interfering with wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Stiggers is in the game because Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner is questionable with a hamstring injury. He later came up with a key tackle on Metcalf on third down to set up another fourth down on the Jets’ 33-yard-line. The Jets stopped running back Zach Charbonnet short of the line to gain, but defensive tackle Solomon Thomas was penalized for a horse collar tackle.

Charbonnet scored a few plays later and the Seahawks now lead 26-21 with 5:34 left to play. Dickson returned to the game to hold for the extra point.