Seahawks sign CB Willie Roberts

The Seahawks made a pair of roster moves on Thursday.

They announced the signing of cornerback Willie Roberts to the 90-man roster. Defensive tackle Matt Gotel was waived with an injury designation in a corresponding move.

Roberts went undrafted out of Louisiana Tech earlier this year and took part in the Seahawks’ rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. Roberts was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award last year after posting 38 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen, Tre Brown, Michael Jackson, Artie Burns, fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett, and sixth-round pick D.J. James are among those ahead of Roberts on the depth chart at cornerback in Seattle.