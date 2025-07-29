 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign DL Thor Griffith, waive Justin Rogers

  
Published July 29, 2025 01:20 PM

The Seahawks have swapped out one defensive lineman for another.

Seattle announced on Tuesday that the club has signed rookie defensive tackle Thor Griffith.

Griffith, an undrafted player out of Louisville, had previously been with Seattle during rookie minicamp on a tryout basis. He recorded 21 total tackles with 3.0 sacks, six tackles for loss, and a forced fumble for Louisville last year. He had transferred from Harvard, having spent three years at the Ivy League program.

As a corresponding move, the Seahawks waived nose tackle Justin Rogers.