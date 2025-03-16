Seahawks sign former Saints cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles

The Seahawks have added some depth to their secondary and a contributor on special teams.

Seattle is signing free agent cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Last year Jean-Charles played in nine games for the Saints, starting two at cornerback and also contributing on special teams.

Jean-Charles was a 2021 fifth-round pick of the Packers who played two years in Green Bay and also briefly played for the 49ers. He has played more on special teams than on defense in his NFL career, and the Seahawks will hope to get some contributions from him both at cornerback and in kick coverage.