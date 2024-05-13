Seahawks sign fourth-rounder AJ Barner

The Seahawks announced three draft pick signings on Monday afternoon and then added a fourth to the list a short time later.

Fourth-round pick AJ Barner has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The Seahawks have now signed five of their eight picks from last month’s draft.

Barner transferred from Indiana to Michigan before the 2023 season and started eight of the Wolverines’ 15 games during a season that ended with a national title. Barner was mainly used as a blocker, but did catch 22 passes for 249 yards and one touchdown during his season in Ann Arbor.

Noah Fant, Pharaoh Brown, Brady Russell, and Tyler Mabry are the veteran tight ends on the Seattle roster.