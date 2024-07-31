Seahawks sign RB Kairee Robinson

The Seahawks signed running back Kairee Robinson, the team announced Wednesday. Robinson is an undrafted rookie out of San Jose State.

Robinson was a first-team All-Mountain West selection in 2023, rushing for 1,194 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In his five seasons at San Jose State, Robinson rushed for 2,713 yards and 31 scores. He added 708 receiving yards with five receiving touchdowns.

Running back Ricky Person Jr. was released with an injury settlement to make room on the 90-player roster.

Person, 24, competed in the spring season with the UFL’s Birmingham Stallions. He had 93 rushes for 297 yards and six touchdowns in nine games, along with 13 receptions for 150 yards.

He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent, signing with the Ravens, but he was waived after two months with the team.

Person has never played a regular-season NFL game.