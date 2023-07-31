 Skip navigation
Seahawks sign RB SaRodorick Thompson

  
Published July 31, 2023 04:49 PM

With Seahawks running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet both dealing with injuries, Seattle has brought in another player at the position.

Seattle announced on Monday that the team has signed SaRodorick Thompson.

An undrafted rookie out of Texas Tech, Thompson rushed for 2,664 yards with 40 touchdowns in his college career. He spent time with the Saints in the spring.

Walker, who rushed for 1,050 yards with nine touchdowns last season, is dealing with a groin injury. He may be out for a few weeks. Charbonnet, a second-round pick this year, has a shoulder injury and the team isn’t sure how long he’ll be out.

Additionally, Seattle has waived undrafted rookies safety Morell Osling and linebacker Cam Bright.