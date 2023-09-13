Seahawks sign two more tackles, place Abraham Lucas on IR

The Seahawks do not expect to have starting left tackle Charles Cross, who is dealing with a toe injury that knocked him out after 38 snaps Sunday. They know for certain they won’t have right tackle Abraham Lucas.

The team announced Wednesday it has placed Lucas on injured reserve.

Lucas played 35 snaps against the Rams before aggravating a knee injury.

He will have to miss at least four games before returning.

The Seahawks already had signed veteran Jason Peters and Greg Eiland to their practice squad Tuesday, and they announced two more additions Wednesday.

They signed tackle Raiqwon O’Neal off Tampa Bay’s practice squad and tackle McClendon Curtis off Las Vegas’ practice squad.

O’Neal, who went undrafted out of UCLA, started all 13 games at left tackle for the Bruins last season. Before transferring to UCLA, Smith started 21 games over three seasons at left tackle for Rutgers.

Curtis, who signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent, started 38 games in his career at Tennessee-Chattanooga. He played primarily right guard but also saw action at left tackle and left guard.