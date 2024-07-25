Seahawks sign WR Ty Scott, activate LB Easton Gibbs

The Seahawks announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday afternoon.

They have signed wide receiver Ty Scott to their 90-man roster and they activated linebacker Easton Gibbs from the non-football injury list. They waived cornerback Andrew Whitaker to create space for Scott.

Scott spent time with the Chiefs after going undrafted last year and then moved on to the UFL’s DC Defenders. He had 25 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns while playing in the spring league.

It’s the second time this week that the Seahawks have signed a wideout who played in the UFL as they signed Marcus Simms. Running back Ricky Person Jr. also landed in Seattle after the UFL season.