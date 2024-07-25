 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_belichick_240724.jpg
Belichick passed up ‘any job he wanted’ with 49ers
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_240724.jpg
PFT Mailbag: Brian Flores lawsuit updates and more
nbc_pftpm_McCarthy_240724.jpg
McCarthy faces tough challenge as lame duck coach

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_jjlearningoffense_240513.jpg
Vikings haven’t engaged much with J.J. McCarthy on rookie deal
Kansas City Chiefs v Los Angeles Chargers
NFL attacks jury’s basis for coming up with $4.7 billion verdict
NFL: JUN 04 Los Angeles Chargers OTA
Joey Bosa: It’s been a “pretty intense” OTA season with Jim Harbaugh

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Seahawks sign WR Ty Scott, activate LB Easton Gibbs

  
Published July 25, 2024 03:08 PM

The Seahawks announced a handful of roster moves on Thursday afternoon.

They have signed wide receiver Ty Scott to their 90-man roster and they activated linebacker Easton Gibbs from the non-football injury list. They waived cornerback Andrew Whitaker to create space for Scott.

Scott spent time with the Chiefs after going undrafted last year and then moved on to the UFL’s DC Defenders. He had 25 catches for 418 yards and three touchdowns while playing in the spring league.

It’s the second time this week that the Seahawks have signed a wideout who played in the UFL as they signed Marcus Simms. Running back Ricky Person Jr. also landed in Seattle after the UFL season.