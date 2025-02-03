Seahawks to hire John Benton as OL coach

The Seahawks continue to build out their offensive coaching staff.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that John Benton will be hired as the team’s new offensive line coach. Benton held the same post with the Saints in 2024 and he’ll be joining offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko in making the move from New Orleans to Seattle.

Scott Huff coached the offensive line for the Seahawks last season.

Benton only spent a year with the Saints, but he’s been around the NFL for the last two decades. He’s had stops with the Jets, 49ers, Jaguars, Dolphins, Texans, and Rams.