2014 NHL Draft - Rounds 2-7
Dallas Stars extend Jim Nill's contract less than a month after he wins GM of the year
Stanford v Notre Dame
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 2 DJ Brown, sixth-year safety, possible two-year starter
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Texas Rangers
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers

nbc_edge_rfsbroncos_230724.jpg
How Russ, Broncos offense will change in 2023
nbc_edge_rfskadariustoney_230724.jpg
Finding fantasy relevance among Chiefs WRs
nbc_golf_7-24penske_230724.jpg
Weekend Movers: Harman earns historic Open margin

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree to three-year extension

  
Published July 24, 2023 09:25 PM

Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed, his agents, Ryan Matha and Drew Rosenhaus, announced.

The Seahawks signed Nwosu to a two-year, $19 million deal in March of 2022 when he was an unrestricted free agent.

He rewarded them with a career year, totaling 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 17 games last season.

In four seasons with the Chargers, who made him a second-round pick in 2018, Nwosu recorded 132 tackles, 15 sacks, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 25 starts.

Nwosu joins Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe, among others, in the linebackers room.