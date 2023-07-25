Seahawks, Uchenna Nwosu agree to three-year extension

Seahawks edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu has agreed to a three-year extension worth up to $59 million that includes $32 million guaranteed, his agents, Ryan Matha and Drew Rosenhaus, announced.

The Seahawks signed Nwosu to a two-year, $19 million deal in March of 2022 when he was an unrestricted free agent.

He rewarded them with a career year, totaling 66 tackles, 9.5 sacks, 26 quarterback hits and three forced fumbles in 17 games last season.

In four seasons with the Chargers, who made him a second-round pick in 2018, Nwosu recorded 132 tackles, 15 sacks, eight passes defensed and three forced fumbles in 25 starts.

Nwosu joins Bobby Wagner, Jordyn Brooks, Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe, among others, in the linebackers room.